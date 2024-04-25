Press Release: SIKA OPENS MACROFIBER PRODUCTION HUB IN PERU TO MEET FAST-GROWING DEMAND IN LATIN AMERICA

SIKA OPENS MACROFIBER PRODUCTION HUB IN PERU TO MEET FAST-GROWING DEMAND IN LATIN AMERICA

Sika is opening a state-of-the-art facility in Lima, Peru, to produce synthetic macro fibers, and expanding the rollout of a product range with great growth potential in Latin America. With this innovative technology, Sika is further strengthening its position as a leading supplier to the mining industry and a strong partner for infrastructure projects.

Synthetic macro fibers are based on an advanced technology for the constructive and static reinforcement of concrete structures. They reduce construction time and costs by eliminating the need to install conventional reinforcement, while improving the properties of cured concrete. In addition, this innovative technology significantly extends the concrete structures' lifespan compared to steel reinforcement. These factors have a positive sustainability impact on green building ratings such as the international LEED certification system.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas: "The growing mobility needs in urban environments require efficient transportation infrastructure, such as new road tunnels and subway systems. At the same time, the increasing global demand for critical minerals is driving the need for macro fibers to secure mining operations. With our state-of-the-art plant in Peru, we are ideally positioned to provide our customers all over Latin America with the full range of concrete technologies, while fulfilling the most demanding sustainability requirements of construction projects."

The global demand for macrofibres is projected to increase considerably in the coming years. A quarter of this demand comes from Latin America, particularly from the mining and tunneling sectors, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the next five years. Peru, the leading mining country in Latin America, is expected to experience the highest volume growth in the region.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

