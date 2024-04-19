Primerica Counters Misleading Blog, Defends Integrity Of Business Operations

(RTTNews) - Primerica Inc. (PRI), a financial services provider across the United States and Canada, has responded to a recent blog post containing false claims aimed at lowering the company's stock price.

The company asserts that the blog's assertions misrepresent Primerica's commitment to assisting middle-income families through its licensed sales force.

Primerica views the blog as a self-serving attempt to manipulate stock prices to the detriment of its shareholders.

For more than 47 years, Primerica has provided financial products and services to households in the United States and Canada. The company protect over 5.7 million lives with life insurance and paid over $1.8 billion in claims to the families of clients last year. It also has 2.9 million clients who trust the company with almost $100 billion of investments, Primerica said in a statement.