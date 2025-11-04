Primoris Services Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q78W / ISIN: US74164F1030
|
04.11.2025 02:07:11
Primoris Services Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $94.62 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $58.44 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Primoris Services Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $103.10 million or $1.88 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to $2.178 billion from $1.649 billion last year.
Primoris Services Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $94.62 Mln. vs. $58.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.178 Bln vs. $1.649 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 to $5.55
