25.07.2024 22:41:44
Principal Financial Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $353.1 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $388.8 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386.1 million or $1.63 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $353.1 Mln. vs. $388.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.58 last year.
