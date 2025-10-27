RENT CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A41A18 / ISIN: JP3981550001
|
27.10.2025 01:01:17
Private rent in Britain now swallows 44% of the average wage
Monthly cost jumps to record £1,385 outside London, and £2,736 in the capital, with hotspots showing hefty rises Average private rents in Great Britain have climbed to record highs, with the amount tenants are being asked to pay in some hotspots rising more than 25% in a year, data shows.The typical advertised private rent outside London for properties coming on to the market rose to a record £1,385 a calendar month in the third quarter of this year, according to the property website Rightmove. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
