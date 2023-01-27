Private Wealth Advisors Jeffrey Klinger and Bradley Quan join UBS in San Francisco

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that The Klinger Quan Group, led by Private Wealth Advisors Jeffrey Klinger and Bradley Quan, has joined the firm in San Francisco, CA. Jeffrey and Bradley focus on providing bespoke wealth management solutions and advice for ultra-high net worth individuals, families and executives.

"We are very excited to welcome Jeffrey, Bradley and their entire team to UBS,” said Todd Locicero, San Francisco Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Their industry experience, expertise and dedication to clients make them a great addition to our firm, and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their business and serve clients in this key market.”

"We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the industry,” added John Mathews, Divisional Director and Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. "With our comprehensive suite of capabilities to support ultra-high net worth individuals, advisors like Jeffrey and Bradley are exceptionally well-positioned to deliver the highest level of personalized service and advice to their clients.”

Jeffrey Klinger is a founder of the Klinger Quan Group within UBS Private Wealth Management. Jeffrey works with ultra-high-net-worth families, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, providing comprehensive advice on their financial lives. He employs a goals-based approach that centers on the unique needs and priorities of each client.

Jeffrey joins UBS from Merrill Private Wealth Management where he worked as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor since 2013. Prior to that, he spent five years as a Director of the Private Bank at Credit Suisse. Previously, Jeffrey served as a Vice President at Lehman Brothers within the Private Wealth Management division. He began his financial services career in 1997 at Burnham Securities in New York, where he was an investment banker. Jeffrey earned his Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Arizona.

Bradley Quan is a founder of the Klinger Quan Group within UBS Private Wealth Management. Bradley focuses on providing clients with customized advice and guidance on wealth management, tax-efficient investment management strategies, trust and estate planning services, and retirement strategies. He has particular knowledge in developing long-term frameworks designed to help preserve capital and generate cash-flow, while mitigating risk.

Prior to joining UBS, Bradley was a Senior Vice President at Merrill Private Wealth Management since 2013. Prior to that, he was a Relationship Manager in Private Wealth Management at Credit Suisse, where he spent more than five years. Bradley began his career in 2003 as a Business Analyst for Lehman Brothers. He is a graduate of San Francisco State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Corporate Finance.

