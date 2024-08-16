Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for II Quarter and 6 Months of 2024 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

In 2024, we are continuing the construction and sales activities of the last stage of Kalaranna 8, Tallinn. The final stage consists of 4 residential buildings with 146 apartments and 4 commercial units which, upon completion, brings the total count of the buildings to 12. In Q3 we are continuing with internal finishing works of the buildings and as per current conditions, we are meeting the schedule deadlines. We expect to deliver units from the first two buildings by the end of 2024, and complete the remaining two buildings by the first quarter of 2025. With respect to sales in Kalaranna, as of the publishing of this report, we have reached ca 46% threshold in presales and signed reservations. We deem this a success in today’s challenging market, especially so when our location warrants above average pricing.

In Kristiine City, we have continued the sales and construction activities of our new project Uus-Kindrali. By the end of Q2, 2024, we are nearly done with the foundation works and are starting the monolithic concrete works (framing and pouring structural walls/elements on -1 level). As of publishing this report, we have reached 34% in presales and reservations. The construction loan for this project is provided by AS LHV Pank.

In Riga, as of the publishing of this report, we have one unsold unit remaining in the River Breeze Residence, which has received the Baltics Prestige Award for exceptional architecture.

In Vilnius we have completed five residential buildings in S?altiniu? Namai Attico project with 115 apartments in 2019. By the end of June 2024, we have only 2 apartments unsold, out of which one is a model unit. In September 2023 we started the construction of the final stage of S?altiniu? Namai Attico with city villas (43 units) and a Residential-commercial building (15 units). As of July 2024, the construction is finishing up the 1st floor in the villas. In the commercial building we have achieved the topping out of the main structure with the final expected completion in Q2 2025.The loan contract for construction works was signed with S?iauliu? bank in the beginning of May 2024. With respect to sales, we are currently at 25% sellout threshold while achieving record pricing in the market.

We are also continuing the permitting process for our most recent purchase in Naugarduko street. The building, previously a school, will be converted into a high-end residential property located on hill and opening to spectacular Vilnius old town views, consisting of circa 50 luxury apartments.

According to the current plan, we expect to receive the permit by the end of summer. Regarding the start of construction activities, the management has decided to begin the work in Q1, 2025.

Hotel operations

Following two challenging years that significantly impacted the global tourism sector due to the pandemic, there is now a notable resurgence in demand within the hotel industry. In 2023, the hotel achieved excellent results, and we are glad to report that the performance exceeds budgeted expectations also in Q2, 2024.

In 2024 special attention and focus is on MICE activities (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), aimed at increasing sales in the corporate segment.

The successes in the first six month of 2024, prove the effectiveness of our strategies, as each month's actual performance has exceeded the monthly budgets set for the year.

Conclusion

In closing, I am proud to highlight the substantial progress and milestones we have achieved in our real estate development projects and hotel operations throughout 2024. Our projects in Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius have maintained steady progress and delivered impressive sales outcomes, showcasing our commitment to excellence and efficiency.

The resurgence in the hotel industry, driven by increased demand and successful MICE activities, has surpassed our expectations, further solidifying our position in the hospitality sector.

As we continue to navigate the evolving market dynamics, our focus remains on prudent financial management and operational excellence. We are confident that our diverse portfolio, coupled with our strategic initiatives, will ensure sustainable growth and reinforce our leadership in the real estate sector.

I extend my gratitude to our shareholders, employees, and partners for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we are poised to embrace future opportunities and achieve continued success.

Edoardo Preatoni

CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Group in first six months of 2024 was 6.9 million euros compared to 16.1 million euros in first six months of 2023. The total revenue of the second quarter was 3.9 million euros compared to 2.7 million euros in 2023.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.

In 2024, real estate revenue decreased compared to the previous year due to the completion of the final building of Kindrali Houses at the beginning of 2023, when the last apartments were sold and handed over to the customers. Currently, most of our completed properties have been sold out. While we continue construction on the final stage of Kalaranna District, we plan completing and delivering units from the first two buildings by the end of 2024, and completing the remaining two buildings by the first quarter of 2025.

The gross profit of first six months of 2024 has decreased by 46% amounting to 2.4 million euros compared to 4.5 million euros in 2023. The gross profit of the second quarter was 1.5 million euros compared to 790 thousand euros in 2023.

The operating result in the first six months was 860 thousand euros loss comparing to 1.5 million euros profit during the same period in 2023. The operating result of the second quarter was 201 thousand euros loss compared to 658 thousand euros loss in the second quarter of 2023.

The net result for the first six months of 2024 was 3 million euros loss, comparing to

292 thousand euros loss in the reference period. The net result of the second quarter was 1.3 million euros loss compared to 1.6 million euros loss in the same period of 2023.

Cash used in operating activities during first six months of 2024 was 4.5 million euros comparing to 9.5 million euros generated during the same period in 2023. Cash used in operating activities during second quarter was 2.8 million euros compared to 850 thousand euros used in the second quarter of 2023.

Net assets per share on 30 June 2024 totalled to 0.93 euros compared to 0.97 euros on 30 June 2023.

Key performance indicators

2024 6M 2023 6M 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2023 12M Revenue, th EUR 6 907 16 112 3 853 2 697 23 021 Gross profit, th EUR 2 423 4 456 1 535 790 7 028 Gross profit, % 35% 28% 40% 29% 31% Operating result, th EUR -860 1 501 -201 -658 2 963 Operating result, % -12% 9% -5% -24% 13% Net result, th EUR -3 040 -292 -1 340 -1 595 -900 Net result, % -44% -2% -35% -59% -4% Earnings per share, EUR -0.05 -0.01 -0.02 -0.03 -0.02





30.06.2024 30.06.2023 31.12.2023 Total Assets, th EUR 109 695 101 166 107 237 Total Liabilities, th EUR 57 207 46 135 52 814 Total Equity, th EUR 52 488 55 031 54 423 Debt / Equity * 1.09 0.84 0.97 Return on Assets, % ** -2.9% -0.3% -0.08% Return on Equity, % *** -5.7% -0.6% -1.5% Net asset value per share, EUR **** 0.93 0.97 0.96



*debt / equity = total debt / total equity

**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets

***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 31.12.2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 576 17 474 17 065 Current receivables 1 481 2 544 1 411 Prepaid expenses 359 338 268 Inventories 44 550 26 598 35 563 Total current assets 54 966 46 954 54 307 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 20 13 2 010 Property, plant and equipment 7 655 7 749 7 763 Right-of-use assets 495 233 365 Investment property 40 405 45 851 40 361 Goodwill 204 262 0 Intangible assets 3 615 104 96 Total non-current assets 52 394 54 212 50 595 Assets held for sale 2 335 0 2 335 Total assets held for sale 2 335 0 2 335 TOTAL ASSETS 109 695 101 166 107 237 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 1 749 28 493 30 141 Customer advances 7 083 2 322 3 657 Current payables 6 235 3 909 4 911 Tax liabilities 175 118 161 Short-term provisions 8 20 11 Total current liabilities 15 250 34 862 38 881 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 40 676 10 064 12 695 Other long term liabilities 2 0 0 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 130 1 134 1 130 Long-term provisions 149 75 108 Total non-current liabilities 41 957 11 273 13 933 TOTAL LIABILITIES 57 207 46 135 52 814 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 1 134 Revaluation reserve 2 092 2 012 2 092 Retained earnings 31 175 34 886 34 198 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 51 400 55 031 54 423 Non-controlling interest 1 088 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 52 488 55 031 54 423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 109 695 101 166 107 237

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2024 6M 2023 6M 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2023 12M CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 6 907 16 112 3 853 2 697 23 021 Cost of goods sold -4 484 -11 656 -2 318 -1 907 -15 993 Gross profit 2 423 4 456 1 535 790 7 028 Marketing expenses -485 -299 -263 -166 -705 Administrative expenses -2 790 -2 656 -1 465 -1 282 -5 440 Other income 19 0 17 0 2 099 Other expenses -27 0 -25 0 -19 Operating profit/ loss -860 1 501 -201 -658 2 963 Financial income 67 88 25 68 254 Financial expense -2 245 -1 876 -1 172 -1 002 -4 115 Profit / loss before income tax -3 038 -287 -1 348 -1 592 -898 Income tax -2 -5 8 -3 -2 Net profit / loss for the period -3 040 -292 -1 340 -1 595 -900 Other comprehensive income net of income tax: Net change in asset revaluation reserve 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income / loss for the year -3 040 -292 -1 340 -1 595 -900 Attributable to: The owners of the company -3 023 0 -1 323 -1 595 -900 Non-controlling interests -17 0 -17 0 0 Earnings per share for the period € -0.05 -0.01 -0.02 -0.03 -0.02

