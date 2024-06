Procaps Group Appoints Jose Minski To Succeed Ruben Minski As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Procaps Group, S.A. (PROC) announced Friday that Ruben Minski has resigned from his role as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective June 30. Minski will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Jose Minski, currently a member of the Board and Chair of the M&A Committee, as the new Chairman of the Board.

Jose Minski brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of Procaps´ strategic direction and operational objectives, which will be invaluable in his new role.