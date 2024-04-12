|
12.04.2024 14:39:46
Progressive Corp. Q1 Profit Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $2.331 billion, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $447.9 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $17.242 billion from $14.303 billion last year.
Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $2.331 Bln. vs. $447.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.94 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $17.242 Bln vs. $14.303 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Progressive Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Progressive Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Progressive Corp.
|189,26
|-0,13%