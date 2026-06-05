Progressive Aktie
WKN: 865496 / ISIN: US7433151039
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05.06.2026 14:05:00
Progressive Keeps Taking Auto Insurance Market Share. Can It Keep Winning?
Over the past several years, few companies have dominated the auto insurance market quite like Progressive (NYSE: PGR). In fact, Progressive recently surpassed State Farm as the largest private auto insurer in the U.S. on a trailing-12-month basis. The company's private auto premiums actually grew 11.6% over the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2026, while State Farm's auto business was essentially flat. But make no mistake: Progressive's growth isn't a fluke.At the end of 2025, Progressive had more than 38 million policies in force across its insurance businesses, up roughly 10% from the prior year. Personal lines policies in force reached 37.4 million in early 2026, growing 11% year over year. Direct auto policies grew 14%, while agency auto policies increased 10%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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