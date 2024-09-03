ProKidney Reports Strategic Updates To Phase 3 Study Of Rilparencel; To Discontinue PROACT 2 Study

(RTTNews) - ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Tuesday announced strategic updates to its Phase 3 program for rilparencel, the company's drug candidate to preserve kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes and advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).

After conducting a comprehensive review, the company concluded that rilparencel is eligible for initial FDA approval under the provisions of the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation after successfully completing the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study.

Following this, the company intends to discontinue ex-U.S. based Phase 3 REGEN-016 (PROACT 2) study as this is not required for initial U.S. registration.

Topline data from the PROACT 1 study is expected by the third quarter of 2027.

Additionally, ProKidney now expects current cash to support operating plans into the first quarter of 2027.