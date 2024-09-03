03.09.2024 15:04:29

ProKidney Reports Strategic Updates To Phase 3 Study Of Rilparencel; To Discontinue PROACT 2 Study

(RTTNews) - ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Tuesday announced strategic updates to its Phase 3 program for rilparencel, the company's drug candidate to preserve kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes and advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).

After conducting a comprehensive review, the company concluded that rilparencel is eligible for initial FDA approval under the provisions of the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation after successfully completing the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study.

Following this, the company intends to discontinue ex-U.S. based Phase 3 REGEN-016 (PROACT 2) study as this is not required for initial U.S. registration.

Topline data from the PROACT 1 study is expected by the third quarter of 2027.

Additionally, ProKidney now expects current cash to support operating plans into the first quarter of 2027.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prokidney Corporation Registered Shs 2,40 0,00% Prokidney Corporation Registered Shs

