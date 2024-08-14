Propanc Biopharma Receives Notice of Allowance for "Proenzyme Composition” Patent in North America

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that allowance for the Company’s "proenzyme composition” patent was received from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). The patent broadly captures both high dose and high ratio claims for future clinical doses of the company’s lead asset, PRP. This is the second Canadian patent either allowed or granted in this important North American jurisdiction. Currently, the Company’s intellectual property portfolio consists of 93 patents filed in major jurisdictions relating to the use of PRP against solid tumors.

The proenzymes composition patent is an important part of the IP portfolio covering possible future clinical dosage ranges for PRP, as the Company advances to a Phase 1, First-In-Human (FIH) study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors. The patent has been granted in major jurisdictions such as Europe, Japan and South East Asia, and is currently under examination in the United States. PRP is targeting the global metastatic cancer treatment market, projected to be worth US$111.2 Billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research.

"We continue to grow our intellectual property portfolio in key global jurisdictions,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our lead asset, PRP, is a novel method to prevent and treat metastatic cancer from solid tumors, but without the severe, or even serious side effects normally associated with standard therapies. The proenzymes composition patent will cover future PRP clinical doses as a welcome addition to the treatment process, such as when resistant tumors could be pretreated by PRP, as a chemo-sensitizing agent. This practical application of our patent portfolio provides a strong indication of our commercial embodiment for future licensing partners, which we believe can potentially revolutionize the way we treat metastatic cancer from solid tumors. Today, metastatic cancer remains the main cause of patient death for sufferers. We look forward to updating our shareholders as we progress.”

About PRP:

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include pancreatic, ovarian, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers. Orphan Drug Designation status of PRP has been granted from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on the Company’s lead asset, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the planned studies and market projections described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

