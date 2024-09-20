20.09.2024 11:05:42

Prosafe SE: Operational update - August 2024

20 September - Fleet utilisation for August 2024 was 57 percent.

In August, Safe Eurus and Safe Notos achieved 99% utilisation, while Safe Zephyrus reached 97%.

The contract for Safe Concordia has been extended through the final two-months of options, plus an additional two-month extension. The vessel maintained 100% utilisation during August.

Prosafe has secured firm contracts for both the Safe Caledonia and the Safe Boreas. The Safe Caledonia is set to begin operations in June 2025 at the Captain field in the UK sector. Safe Boreas will be mobilised from the North Sea in Q2 2025 to Australia.

Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prosafe SE Registered Shs 2,34 -4,89% Prosafe SE Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: Dow startet wenig verändert -- ATX im Minus -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
US-Anleger halten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen