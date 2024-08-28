|
28.08.2024 07:30:03
Prudential Plc Half Year 2024 Results: Progress Continues In 2024
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2024 - Prudential plc ("Prudential"; HKEX: 2378; LSE: PRU) today announced its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2024.
Commenting on the Results, CEO Anil Wadhwani, said:
"We entered this year with a clear strategy and a set of outcomes we are confident in achieving by 2027, namely a compounded annual growth rate for new business profit of 15 to 20 per cent and double-digit for cash generation, both measured from a 2022 base. In the first half of 2024, we delivered high quality new business profit growth of 8 per cent alongside increased margins, on an ex-economics basis, and adjusted operating profit up 9 per cent. This followed exceptional growth of 47 per cent (excluding economic impacts) in new business profit for the full year 2023, resulting from the strong rebound in Hong Kong after the removal of Covid restrictions and the opening of the border with the Chinese Mainland. We announced a $2 billion share buyback programme, to return capital to shareholders while we continue to invest in growth opportunities."
Business commentary
Our resilient performance in the first half of 2024 was achieved having taken steps to reposition our business in the Chinese Mainland ahead of both regulatory and macro-economic changes. We also took decisive action on medical repricing in Indonesia and Malaysia in advance of the market. Other markets such as Singapore, India and Taiwan have performed well given our continued product innovation and expansion of distribution capabilities. Over the past year, we have been gaining momentum in executing our strategy, addressing known challenges, and identifying areas for continued improvement. We are strengthening our capabilities across our pillars and enablers and reinforcing this with senior leadership appointments in key areas of the business. We are focused on more effectively converting new business profit to cash, managing operational variances and seeking to leverage benefits of scale.
In distribution while agency new business profit was lower in the first half of 2024 given the high base effects in the 2023 comparative period in many markets, we are intensifying our efforts on the underlying drivers of agency growth with a focus on quality recruitment, training and embedding PRUForce, our digital agency platform. Bancassurance performed strongly with 28 per cent growth in new business profit in the first half of 2024, excluding the effect of interest rate and other economic impacts, with Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand being notable markets. We have continued to demonstrate our capital allocation discipline, focusing on quality new business, investment in capabilities and a capital management programme.
Outlook
We have seen a pick up in sales momentum in June, which continues into the second half of the year. In respect of 2024, new business profits are expected to grow at an annual rate consistent with that required to meet our 2022-2027 new business profit growth objective. The structural drivers of growth in Asia and Africa for our industry remain intact, with ongoing strong demand in respect of protection, long-term savings and retirement propositions as broader based economic growth returns to our markets. We continue to be confident in achieving our 2027 financial and strategic objectives.
Notes
The summary financials presented above are the key financial metrics Prudential's management use to assess and manage the performance and position of the business. In addition to the metrics prepared in accordance with IFRS standards - IFRS profit after tax and IFRS shareholders' equity - additional metrics are prepared on alternative bases. The presentation of these key metrics is not intended to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS Standards. The definitions of the key metrics we use to discuss our performance in this press release are set out in the "Definition of performance metrics" section later in this document, including, where relevant, references to where these metrics are reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. All metrics used by management to assess performance (along with IFRS profit after tax) are before deducting the amount attributable to non-controlling interest. This presentation is applied consistently throughout this announcement.
Balance sheet metrics are presented net of non-controlling interests. For 2024 non-controlling interests include the 49 per cent non-controlling interest in our conventional life business in Malaysia.
New business profit excluding economic impacts (and the movements therein) represents the amount of new business profit for the first six months of 2024 calculated using economics (including interest rates) as at 30 June 2023 and average exchange rates for the first six months of 2024. The percentage change excluding economics excludes the impact of the change in interest rates and other economic movements in the period from that applicable to the new business profit in the first half of 2023, and applies consistent average exchange rates from the first half of 2024.
About Prudential plc
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.
