PTC Therapeutics Submits BLA To FDA For Upstaza - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) announced the submission of a BLA to the U.S. FDA for Upstaza, a gene therapy for the treatment of aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. Also, based on recent feedback from the FDA, PTC plans to re-submit an NDA for Translarna for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy. PTC expects to make the NDA resubmission by mid-year.

PTC Therapeutics said the sepiapterin MAA for PKU remains on schedule for submission to the EMA by the end of the month.

