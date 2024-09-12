12.09.2024 15:58:49

Public Investment Fund Of Saudi Arabia To Invest $120 Mln In Visionary - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) said, on September 2, 2024, it officially signed a MOU with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for an Investment of up to $120 million to fully support the development of Visionary's various industry projects. PIF will continue to invest in Visionary in the future.

Also, the parties agreed to closely collaborate in the fields of high technology, life sciences, and artificial intelligence education. This includes, but not limited to, international education, biomedical sciences, advanced technology, life sciences, and AI education.

