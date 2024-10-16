16.10.2024 15:30:57

Public procurement preferred bidder announcement (Estonian Public Broadcasting new TV building)

Riigi Kinnisvara AS has made a decision today regarding the public procurement for "Construction works of the new Estonian Public Broadcasting TV Building," declaring the bid submitted by Nordecon AS, with a value of 40.1 million euros (including reserve, excluding VAT), as successful. Riigi Kinnisvara AS and Nordecon can sign the contract after the 14-day appeal period prescribed by law has passed, which will be announced separately via a stock exchange announcement.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


