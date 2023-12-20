Public Service Enterprise Sees FY24 Non-GAAP Operating EPS In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) said it expects 2024 non-GAAP operating earnings to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.69 per share for fiscal year 2024. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The midpoint of the company's 2024 guidance represents earnings growth of about 6% from the midpoint of its 2023 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

The company has introduced 2024 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance that follows its existing long-term outlook for compound annual earnings growth in the range of 5% to 7% for 2023 through 2027.

According to the company, Guidance for 2024 is presented on a consolidated basis and reflects the estimated earnings contributions of both Public Service Electric and Gas and PSEG Power & Other.

