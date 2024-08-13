13.08.2024 18:46:29

Publishing of Eimskip's second quarter 2024 results

Investor meeting on 21 August 2024

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its second quarter 2024 results after market closing on Tuesday 20 August. 

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 21 August at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor. 

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on?www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email?investors@eimskip.com. 

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website,?www.eimskip.is/investors. 

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email:  investors@eimskip.com 


