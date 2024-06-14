|
14.06.2024 12:49:36
PUCT Approves TNMP's Application To Recover Over $205 Mln In Distribution Infra Investments
(RTTNews) - The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved on Friday the application from Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), the Texas utility subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), to recover over $205 million in net distribution infrastructure investments to reliably serve customers' power needs since its last filing.
TNMP filed the Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) application in April 2024 and received approval for the requested $15.7 million increase (on an annual basis) with rates effective July 28, 2024.
The recovery of investments under these filings, combined with recovery of transmission investments under semi-annual Transmission Cost of Service Filings, continues to support the robust investment plan to support reliable growth across the TNMP service territory.
