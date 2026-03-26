Pulmatrix Aktie

Pulmatrix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PD3T / ISIN: US74584P2020

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26.03.2026 13:37:49

Pulmatrix To Acquire Eos Senolytix In Merger

(RTTNews) - Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Eos Senolytix Inc. in a merger transaction, alongside $19 million in concurrent private financings.

The combined company will operate as Eos Senolytix and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "EOSX" following the closing, which is anticipated in mid-2026.

Under the terms, pre-merger Pulmatrix shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of the combined company, while Eos shareholders will own about 94%.

The financing includes a $1 million investment in Pulmatrix and additional funding for Eos, with proceeds to support development of its MitoXcel platform and lead clinical candidate PTC-2105 for sarcopenia and age-related diseases.

PTC-2105 targets mitochondrial dysfunction and has shown improvements in muscle mass, fat reduction, and physical function in preclinical studies.

Eos CEO Kevin Slawin is expected to lead the combined company following the merger.

In the pre-market trading, Pulmatrix is 5.01% higher at $2.2263 on the Nasdaq.

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