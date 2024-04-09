Pulte Homes Announces New Boston-Area Community

Pulte Homes today announced its newest Boston-area community, Wheelock Farm. Perfectly located in the picturesque town of Norton, nestled between the cities of Boston and Providence just off I-495, Wheelock Farm offers the charm of New England living with the perfect blend of serenity and accessibility.

"Wheelock Farm represents a unique opportunity for homeowners to embrace contemporary luxury in a setting rich with charm and heritage,” said Ashton Khoury, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s New England Division. "With our thoughtfully crafted designs and dedication to quality, this community embodies the essence of new construction excellence in a truly tranquil location."

Scheduled to open for sales in the coming weeks, Wheelock Farm will consist of 44 luxury homes on expansive one-acre wooded homesites, all surrounded by conservation land, local farms, and hiking trails.

Discerning buyers will have the opportunity to choose from three distinct home designs drawn from Pulte’s Life Tested® floorplans: the Continental, Hardwick, and Wellington, boasting spacious layouts ranging from 3,013+ to 4,019+ sq. ft. and offering 4-6 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, and 2-3 car garages. Each residence is equipped with standard and optional features to cater to individual preferences, including flex rooms, wood-burning fireplaces, luxurious owner’s suite retreats, 9-foot ceilings, finished basements, and side-load garages. Prices are expected to start in the $1M+ range.

While secluded within 100 acres of pristine forest, Wheelock Farm provides residents with convenient access to a myriad of local dining and entertainment options in Norton, Attleboro, and Mansfield, as well as effortless connectivity to Providence and Boston via scenic routes and major interstates.

Wheelock Farm is located off Pine Street at 4 Lloyd Circle, Norton, MA 02712. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit www.Pulte.com/WheelockFarm or contact Erin Sullivan at 508-952-3230 or Erin.Sullivan@Pulte.com to learn more.

