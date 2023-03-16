Pulte Homes Opens New Community of Affordably Priced Home Designs in Louisville

Pulte Homes announces the opening of its new community in Louisville, The Trails at Belmond. Combining spacious and affordably priced floor plans with a great location just minutes away from outdoor recreation and shopping and dining options, this community is an ideal place for growing families to call home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005208/en/

Combining spacious and affordably priced floor plans with a great location, The Trails at Belmond is an ideal place for growing families to call home. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Trails at Belmond offers an impressive line-up of new home designs, each with included feature packages that take the guesswork out of customizing a new home,” said Scott Mairn, president of PulteGroup’s Indianapolis-Louisville division. "The flexible floor plans with open living spaces include several of Pulte’s unique Life Tested Design® features to create the best in livability.”

The Trails at Belmond offers five two-story home designs for prospective buyers that combine functionality with enhanced included features. Ranging in size from 2,265 to 3,020 sq. ft. with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths and 2-car garages, each home is thoughtfully designed to meet every family’s needs. Home designs incorporate flexible spaces and features, such as lofts, large Owner’s Suites with a sitting area, and formal dining rooms. High-speed internet and television are included in HOA dues. Prices start in the mid $300s.

Located in the highly sought-after area near Fern Creek Park and Quail Chase Golf Course and inside the I-265 loop, residents of The Trails at Belmond are within four miles to everyday conveniences, including Walmart, Kroger and a multitude of dining and retail options. The community also has direct access to Hurstbourne Parkway.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit The Trails at Belmond sales center and tour its fully furnished model home at 7716 Fair Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40291. For more information and to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please call 502-268-4998 or visit https://www.pulte.com/homes/kentucky/louisville/louisville/the-trails-at-belmond-210993.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005208/en/