15.02.2024 18:18:00
Pulte Homes Unveils Latest Addition of Boston-Area Residences
Pulte Homes today announced the grand opening of its newest Boston-area community, Rookery Lane at Concord. Ideally located approximately 20 miles northwest of Boston, Rookery Lane at Concord presents an opportunity for sophisticated contemporary living in a charming setting.
"As a town steeped in American history, Concord has evolved into a community boasting top-rated schools, a vibrant cultural scene, and numerous historic sites," remarked Ashton Khoury, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s New England Division. "Rookery Lane at Concord offers prospective buyers a unique and rare chance to own a newly constructed home in this historic locale."
Comprising only six homes – four single-family residences and two townhomes – Rookery Lane at Concord is enveloped by conservation areas, farmlands, and scenic hiking trails. The three available home designs making their debut in the New England market include:
- The Mercer, an upscale attached townhome with thoughtfully designed living spaces, a spacious kitchen opening to an entertainment-centric gathering room, 2-4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, and a generous 3,261+ sq. ft.
- The Wentworth, a 4,915 sq. ft. single-family home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, flex rooms customizable to individual lifestyles, wood-burning fireplaces, and 9-foot finished basements.
- The Hardwick is a popular Pulte design offering 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages across more than 5,000 sq. ft. Standard and upgraded features include a two-story family room, a luxurious owner’s suite, and a three-season porch.
Tucked away amidst abundant dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities, Rookery Lane at Concord provides convenient access to Concord and Boston via scenic roads and major interstates. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore nearby hiking trails and parks, perfect for enjoying Massachusetts' beautiful weather with family and pets. Prices start at $1,339,995.
Rookery Lane at Concord is located off the Fitchburg Turnpike on Cold Brook Drive, directly behind Pulte’s Preston at Cold Brook Crossing community. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community to learn more or visit Pulte.com/Rookerylane.
About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.
