Pulte Homes Unveils Latest Addition of Boston-Area Residences

Pulte Homes today announced the grand opening of its newest Boston-area community, Rookery Lane at Concord. Ideally located approximately 20 miles northwest of Boston, Rookery Lane at Concord presents an opportunity for sophisticated contemporary living in a charming setting.

"As a town steeped in American history, Concord has evolved into a community boasting top-rated schools, a vibrant cultural scene, and numerous historic sites," remarked Ashton Khoury, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s New England Division. "Rookery Lane at Concord offers prospective buyers a unique and rare chance to own a newly constructed home in this historic locale."

Comprising of only six homes – four single-family residences and two townhomes – Rookery Lane at Concord is enveloped by conservation areas, farmlands, and scenic hiking trails. Three upscale home designs are offered ranging from 3,216 to over 5,000 square feet.

These residences boast ample natural light, versatile rooms for personalization, finished basements, the option for wood-burning fireplaces, and a selection of top-tier finishes. Tailor your home with premium features such as Wolf appliances, Subzero refrigerators, butler's pantries, and beyond.

Tucked away amidst abundant dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities, Rookery Lane at Concord provides convenient access to Concord and Boston via scenic roads and major interstates. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore nearby hiking trails and parks, perfect for enjoying Massachusetts' beautiful weather with family and pets. Prices start at $1,339,995 for attached homes and from $2.1M for single-family homes.

Rookery Lane at Concord is located off Rt. 117 adjacent to Pulte’s Cold Brook Crossing community where you can meet with a Sales Consultant. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community to learn more or visit Pulte.com/RookeryLane.

