PulteGroup, Inc. Names New Chief Information Officer

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Guhl as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective August 19, 2024. He replaces current CIO, Joe Drouin, who is retiring effective October 1, 2024.

Mike Guhl joins PulteGroup from HD Supply, where he has served as CIO since 2020. His extensive experience in IT leadership includes key roles at Slalom Consulting and Home Depot. Guhl is also a proud veteran, having served as a Captain in the US Air Force.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Guhl to PulteGroup as our new CIO,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "His proven track record in IT leadership and his broad experience in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and efficiency across our operations. Mike’s strategic vision and dedication to excellence make him the ideal leader to advance our technological capabilities and support our growth initiatives.”

In his new role, Guhl will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of PulteGroup’s IT strategy and operations, ensuring that our technology infrastructure supports our business objectives and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers and stakeholders.

"I am honored to join PulteGroup and lead its IT functions at such an exciting time for the company,” said Mike Guhl. "I look forward to working with the talented team at PulteGroup to build on the strong foundation that has been established and to contribute to the company’s continued success.”

PulteGroup would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Joe Drouin for his leadership and contributions over the years. His dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the company’s success.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews.

