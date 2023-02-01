|
01.02.2023 23:43:00
PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable April 4, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006013/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PulteGroup Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PulteGroup Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PulteGroup Inc
|54,89
|0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX unter Druck -- DAX schwach -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex muss im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street zeigen sich teils deutliche Abschläge. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.