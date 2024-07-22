PulteGroup CFO Bob O’Shaughnessy Announces Plan to Retire in 2025

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that Bob O’Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that he intends to retire at the end of 2025. As part of its long-term succession planning process, PulteGroup has named Jim Ossowski, currently PulteGroup’s Senior Vice President, Finance, as successor.

O’Shaughnessy, who joined the Company in 2011, will continue to serve as PulteGroup CFO through year end and final certification of the Company’s 2024 financial statements in early February 2025. O’Shaughnessy will then remain with PulteGroup through the end of 2025 as Executive Vice President. In addition to supporting a smooth transition of CFO responsibilities, in 2025 he will continue to oversee the Company’s Financial Services business, strategic partnerships, and its asset management committee.

Ossowski has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective February 2025. At that time, he will report directly to PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall and have responsibility for PulteGroup’s accounting, tax, audit, risk management and treasury functions.

"During his 13 years with PulteGroup, Bob has been an outstanding leader and business partner who established many of the critical financial processes upon which our success has been built,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Bob has been a key strategic advisor and architect of our Company’s transformation over the past decade. PulteGroup is a performance leader in the homebuilding industry because of the impact of Bob’s insights and strong financial stewardship.

"I’m also pleased to have Jim Ossowski join my senior leadership team, and his promotion into the CFO role highlights PulteGroup’s deep talent bench and long-term succession planning. Given his extensive experience with our field operations and the Company’s critical asset management committee, Jim has an unmatched understanding of our homebuilding operations, and I am confident that he is the right leader to advance our growth and track record of financial success,” said Marshall.

In his current role, Ossowski has responsibility for all finance and accounting activities for PulteGroup’s $16 billion homebuilding operations, including managing the Company’s asset management committee, which reviews and approves all land transactions, and its risk management and financial planning and analysis functions. Over his 22-year career with PulteGroup, Ossowski has served as VP - Finance and Corporate Controller, VP - Finance, Homebuilding Operations, Area VP – Finance and Director of Corporate Audit. Ossowski has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Oakland University in Michigan.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews.

