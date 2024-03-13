PulteGroup Design Team Reveals Top Home Trends for 2024

Drawing on the expertise of a dedicated design team that serves the most trusted brands in homebuilding, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation's third-largest homebuilder, is presenting prospective buyers with its unique perspective on national design and color trends for 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313005537/en/

Skyline (Photo: PulteGroup)

"A new year means a new chance to create a home where you and your family can live out your dreams,” said Angela Nuessle, Vice President of Interior Design at PulteGroup. "From the growing popularity of mixed-era styling to pops of vibrant colors coupled with natural textured elements, the PulteGroup design team has the pulse of the latest national trends. Through our design centers, industry experts and interactive design tools, we can guide you through an easy step-by-step process to meet your unique needs and stay a step ahead of what’s hot in home design and decor.”

2024 Design and Color Trends

Home design is both an art and a science. Through precision and experimentation, you can achieve a healthy and aesthetically pleasing space that sets the tone for how you and your visitors feel in your new home. With an emphasis on casual luxury and curated styling, paired with natural elements and warm undertones, PulteGroup’s Interior Design Team recommends some of the most compelling design possibilities for the year ahead.

Top Design Trends

Authentic Materials: Clay, Stone, Wood – Nature’s neutrals are having a moment, as homeowners celebrate the innate beauty of earthy elements. A mix and match of these materials creates an understated yet elegant vibe that can be applied to any room.

– Nature’s neutrals are having a moment, as homeowners celebrate the innate beauty of earthy elements. A mix and match of these materials creates an understated yet elegant vibe that can be applied to any room. Sustainability with Upcycled Materials and Repurposed Furniture – Revive the timeless beauty in evergreen pieces that have may have been passed down through generations or hidden gems found at second-hand stores, including real wood dining tables, ornate hutches and unique buffets.

– Revive the timeless beauty in evergreen pieces that have may have been passed down through generations or hidden gems found at second-hand stores, including real wood dining tables, ornate hutches and unique buffets. Highly Textured Materials – A textured accent wall, plaster painting and micro cement – a thin, cement-based decorative coating -- offers a tactile component that adds depth and character. Chunky, woven accents and throw blankets, velvet and boucle accent pillows, and woolen and woven area rugs are taking center stage and allow for effortless style.

– A textured accent wall, plaster painting and micro cement – a thin, cement-based decorative coating -- offers a tactile component that adds depth and character. Chunky, woven accents and throw blankets, velvet and boucle accent pillows, and woolen and woven area rugs are taking center stage and allow for effortless style. The New-Traditional – Traditional design styling is back in a fresh and modernized way; look for classic design paired with new-age approaches in furniture and patterned upholstery.

– Traditional design styling is back in a fresh and modernized way; look for classic design paired with new-age approaches in furniture and patterned upholstery. Matte and High Gloss Finishes – Multi-dimensional finishes make a big statement in 2024; from raw woods to matte and high-gloss paint and furniture coatings, visual interest will be achieved through even the smallest of details.

Top Color Trends

Vibrant and Saturated Colors – Deep blues, kelly green and yellow are injecting personalities into interiors, while dark aquamarine creates a feeling of stylish sophistication. Saturated and vibrant colors will appear in many forms in 2024.

– Deep blues, kelly green and yellow are injecting personalities into interiors, while dark aquamarine creates a feeling of stylish sophistication. Saturated and vibrant colors will appear in many forms in 2024. Neutrals and Earth Tones – Conventional sand and beige neutrals, along with gold and earthy tones, including mocha and taupe, warm charcoal and rich caramel bring a coziness into the interiors of your home.

– Conventional sand and beige neutrals, along with gold and earthy tones, including mocha and taupe, warm charcoal and rich caramel bring a coziness into the interiors of your home. Black a Bold Staple – Black is such a versatile and stylish choice for any home! Whether it's used as an accent color in paint, lighting, fixtures, or even in soft furnishings, the boldness and warmth it brings to a space will always be a timeless design staple.

For more 2024 design trends and ideas please visit our latest design trends blog. To learn more about the technology-powered design tools PulteGroup provides to new homeowners, visit www.pulte.com/design/design-center. For added inspiration, follow Pulte Interiors on Instagram.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313005537/en/