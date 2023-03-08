PulteGroup Enters Greenville, South Carolina Market

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its expansion into the Greenville market, beginning with three new construction communities under its Pulte Homes brand. The first community, Indigo Park located in Easley, will grand open this summer. Briarwood Reserve in Spartanburg is set to open in late 2023, followed by the opening of Alston Park in Greenville in early 2024.

"We are thrilled to expand into the upstate region of South Carolina to help meet the growing demand for new homes. Greenville ranks among the most sought-after markets for homebuyers, thanks to its vibrant downtown district and growing hub for major employers,” said Chad Plunket, president of PulteGroup’s Georgia division, which will manage operations in Greenville. "In addition to the three Pulte communities that we are announcing, future development plans are already underway for several new projects to expand our offerings in the market, including the introduction of our Centex brand to serve first-time homebuyers.”

The new Pulte Homes communities debuting in Greenville include:

Indigo Park – Opening Summer 2023 – Situated in Easley, a family-friendly suburb of Greenville, this enclave of 62 new construction homes boasts multiple home designs and convenience to the employment centers in Greenville and Clemson. Future residents will enjoy access to excellent schools, proximity to Highway 123 and walkability to nearby J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex with its 35 acres of athletic fields, playgrounds, disc golf, indoor track and more. Indigo Park is located within three miles of Downtown Easley’s collection of eateries, boutiques, farmers market and family-friendly events.

– – Situated in Easley, a family-friendly suburb of Greenville, this enclave of 62 new construction homes boasts multiple home designs and convenience to the employment centers in Greenville and Clemson. Future residents will enjoy access to excellent schools, proximity to Highway 123 and walkability to nearby J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex with its 35 acres of athletic fields, playgrounds, disc golf, indoor track and more. Indigo Park is located within three miles of Downtown Easley’s collection of eateries, boutiques, farmers market and family-friendly events. Briarwood Reserve – Opening Late 2023 – This 31+-acre community in Spartanburg will feature 109 new construction single-family homes and inviting amenities to include a pool, cabana and playground. Conveniently situated one mile from Highway 29 and five miles from I-85, future Briarwood Reserve residents will enjoy an eclectic collection of eateries, boutiques, pubs, music venues and galleries in the downtown area, as well as access to the #1 middle school in the county and Spartanburg High School’s new $134M state-of-the-art campus.

– – This 31+-acre community in Spartanburg will feature 109 new construction single-family homes and inviting amenities to include a pool, cabana and playground. Conveniently situated one mile from Highway 29 and five miles from I-85, future Briarwood Reserve residents will enjoy an eclectic collection of eateries, boutiques, pubs, music venues and galleries in the downtown area, as well as access to the #1 middle school in the county and Spartanburg High School’s new $134M state-of-the-art campus. Alston Park – Opening Early 2024 – Showcasing a stunning collection of 88 low-maintenance, two-story townhomes within 15 minutes of Greenville’s vibrant downtown, Alston Park homeowners will enjoy access to employment hubs and a wealth of retail, entertainment, dining and recreational destinations. The community will boast a recreational lawn, dog park and fire pit, and a number of charming parks within a 2.5-mile radius. Highly ranked schools, low crime rates, and favorable taxes enhance this enclave of townhomes’ appeal.

To learn more about Indigo Park, Briarwood Reserve, and Alston Park and be added to any or all of the communities’ interest lists, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to call 864-214-9368 or visit pulte.com/greenville.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

