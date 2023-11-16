PulteGroup Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25% to $0.20 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the Company’s quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.20 per common share. The increase will be effective with the Company’s next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2023.

"Over the past five years, PulteGroup has generated $6.9 billion of cash flow from operations which have been used to fund our growth, while returning almost $4.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” said PulteGroup President and CEO, Ryan Marshall. "The Board’s decision to increase our dividend by 25% reflects our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders.”

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116932511/en/