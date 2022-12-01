|
01.12.2022 15:50:00
PulteGroup Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 7% to $0.16 Per Share
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to approve a 7% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.16 per common share. The increase will be effective with the Company’s next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.
"We are pleased to announce that for the fifth year in a row, PulteGroup’s Board has approved an increase in the Company’s dividend,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall. "This action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to returning funds to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchase.”
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews
