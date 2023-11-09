PulteGroup Kicks Off Veterans Day Observance with Built to Honor® Home Dedication

This Veterans Day, PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is honoring those who have bravely served our country, including the wounded veterans helped through its Built to Honor® program, and the military veterans who work at PulteGroup.

"PulteGroup is immensely proud of its longstanding commitment to veterans,” said Ryan Marshall, President and CEO of PulteGroup. "We show our support in ways that uniquely suit our capabilities as a homebuilder. Through Built to Honor, we provide mortgage-free homes, hopefully easing one of the largest challenges that returning veterans often face. Additionally, for the talented and dedicated veterans who work on our team, we provide opportunities to use their unique skills in a new setting to build rewarding careers. In both cases, we get back so much more than we give.”

Marking one of the high points in a year-long celebration of Built to Honor’s 10th anniversary, PulteGroup’s Coastal Carolinas division will kick off Veterans Day weekend with a special ceremony to celebrate U.S. Army Sergeant Keysia Calmese on Friday, Nov. 10. Sergeant Calmese and her family will receive the keys to their new mortgage-free home in Pulte Homes’ Heartwood community in Savannah, Georgia. This year, the Company will award 10 new mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Houston, Indiana, and Arizona.

PulteGroup launched Built to Honor in 2013 to rally its resources and expertise to help address what often can be one of the most urgent needs for veterans who have been injured during their term of service: ensuring they and their families have a place of their own to call home. Serving veterans across the country, the company has already dedicated 80 homes across the markets it serves.

"The success of our Built to Honor program would not be possible without the unwavering commitment of our PulteGroup employees, and the generous donations of materials, time and financial support from our trade partners and suppliers,” said Marshall.

In September, the Company received a three-year $300,000 commitment from the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic organization directed by the family of PulteGroup founder William J. Pulte, to support Built to Honor. The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation has supported the program since 2021.

Additionally, the continued donation of labor, materials and monetary contributions from national vendors and suppliers supports the construction of each Built to Honor home. Partners include Boral Roofing, TruTeam, Cosentino, Daltile, Emser Tile, Gerber, HomeTeam Pest Defense, James Hardie, Kichler, Kohler, Rinnai, Lennox, MasterBrand Cabinets, Moen, Mohawk, Builders FirstSource, 84 Lumber Company, Schlage, Sea Gull Lighting, Sherwin-Williams, Therma-Tru, Whirlpool, Wilsonart, Shaw Industries, Four Hands, Sealy, J&W, Merchandising Concepts, White Star Movers, MHN Interiors, Able Moving & Storage, CDW, Wildcat Territory, and Window Dazzlers.

For the 200+ veterans in its own workforce, PulteGroup has increased its capabilities to provide career development opportunities and foster connections. This year, PulteGroup launched MVP, Supporting Our Military Veterans at Pulte, a business resource group that includes Company employees who previously served in the military, family members of veterans, and fellow employees who want to show their support. This group prioritizes a sense of camaraderie amongst military veterans, addresses veteran issues, and provides mentoring and support.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated over 80 homes, gifting more than $30 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

