PulteGroup Names Brian Fogarty Colorado Division President

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third-largest homebuilder, today announced it has named Brian Fogarty as president of the Colorado division. With 20 years of real estate development experience, Fogarty will lead all aspects of the company’s homebuilding operations in the greater Denver area.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Colorado division,” said Chris Edgar, PulteGroup West Area President. "Brian brings a wealth of experience in strategy, land acquisition and operational execution that will complement the talent we already have on our team. I am confident that under Brian’s leadership, we will continue to offer our customers the greatest homebuilding experience in the greater Denver area.”

Fogarty joins PulteGroup after most recently serving as regional president of Century Communities’ Texas Area. In this role, he oversaw the expansion and growth of four major markets – Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio. Fogarty also has vast experience in land acquisition as he served as corporate senior vice president, land at Century Communities where he led national land acquisition and asset management activities across 18 states and 45 markets.

Fogarty holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Urban Land Institute’s National Suburban Development and Redevelopment Council.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

