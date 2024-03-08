PulteGroup Nominates Kristen Actis-Grande for Election to Board of Directors

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third-largest homebuilder, today announced the nomination of Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. ("MSC”) (NYSE: MSM), for election as a new independent director to its Board of Directors ("Board”). Ms. Actis-Grande’s appointment will be effective immediately if elected by PulteGroup shareholders at its annual meeting scheduled for May 6, 2024.

"Kristen is a strategic and accomplished business leader, and we are pleased that she is joining PulteGroup's Board," said Thomas J. Folliard, Chairman of the Board of PulteGroup. "Her comprehensive understanding of finance functions within large, public companies, along with her unique insights into the homebuilding industry and broader economy, will be of tremendous benefit as PulteGroup continues to successfully execute its disciplined operating strategy.”

Actis-Grande oversees and leads all finance-related functions for MSC, a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. She is also responsible for the company’s corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations.

Prior to joining MSC, Actis-Grande served in various finance-related roles for 17 years at Ingersoll Rand Inc., including Chief Financial Officer for its Compression Technologies and Services Division from 2018-2020 and Chief Financial Officer for its Residential HVAC and Supply division from 2016-2018, which included the Trane and American Standard brands.

Actis-Grande holds an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Lehigh University.

