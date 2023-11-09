PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, was recognized as the select honoree at Building Homes for Heroes’ 11th Annual Honoree Gala. The event took place at the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109084922/en/

PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall Honored at Building Homes for Heroes’ 11th Annual Honoree Gala (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am humbled to receive this recognition and grateful for the enduring partnership of our Built to Honor program and Building Homes for Heroes,” said Ryan Marshall. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to impact the lives of our nation’s heroes and their families. We are committed to continuing this effort and look forward to collaborating on seven new homes with Building Homes for Heroes next year.”

Launched in 2013, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program provides mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans and their families. Over the last decade, the program has awarded 80 homes across the country. Partnering with Building Homes for Heroes in 2019, the two organizations have gifted 14 new homes to military veterans and their families to date.

"Through its unwavering commitment to giving back, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program has joined with Building Homes for Heroes to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our veterans. Together, we're building brighter futures for those who have sacrificed so much for our nation,” said Kimberly Vesey, Building Homes for Heroes President and General Counsel. "This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and compassion, and we salute PulteGroup and Ryan Marshall for their dedication in honoring our heroes.”

The keynote speaker at Building Homes for Heroes’ 11th Annual Honoree Gala was retired Army Staff Sgt. Ellis "Jerry” Majetich, a Bronze Star and Purple Heart veteran, and 2021 Built to Honor recipient. Majetich and his wife received a new mortgage-free home from PulteGroup and Building Homes for Heroes in Del Webb Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Their home was the first donated by the homebuilder in a Del Webb community, which is designed for active adults ages 55 and older.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated over 80 homes, gifting more than $30 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 95.5% program rating in 2022, the 12th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at buildinghomesforheroes.org/

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109084922/en/