PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Gregorec to Arizona Division President

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), today announced the promotion of Michelle Gregorec to president of its Arizona division. With more than two decades of experience with the Company in this market, Michelle will lead all aspects of its homebuilding operations in the greater Phoenix and Tucson areas.

Michelle Gregorec (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having previously served as a key PulteGroup leader in this division, Michelle brings an invaluable level of understanding and experience that has more than prepared her for this new role,” said PulteGroup West Area President Chris Edgar. "Her passion, business insight, and commitment to people will lead this new chapter of our Arizona division’s rich history of success, and I look forward to many great things to come.”

Michelle previously held the position of Vice President of Finance for PulteGroup’s Arizona division, after first joining the Company in 1998. She graduated from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of Arizona.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

