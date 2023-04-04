PulteGroup Recognized on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for Third Consecutive Year

For the third year in a row, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) has been recognized among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune®. PulteGroup is ranked #36 this year, up from #43 in 2022 and #75 in 2021.

This recognition follows several other prestigious acknowledgements of the company’s commitment to supporting all aspects of employee development and well-being. In 2022, PulteGroup was named among the Best Workplaces for Parents™ (#43), Best Workplaces in Construction™ (#2), Best Workplaces for Women™ (#32), Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (#33), and PEOPLE’s Companies that Care® (#3).

"Inclusion on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is always so meaningful because it is based on what our employees say about their experience as a member of the PulteGroup team,” said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. "Delivering quality homes and delighting our customers starts and ends with the contributions of our people and the commitments we make to support them. To our 6,100 employees dedicated to doing the right thing, taking care of our customers, focusing on quality, and lifting the teams around them, thank you for making PulteGroup an exceptional place to come to work each day.”

The 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is determined through rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback evaluated by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture. Companies also submitted detailed essays describing their culture, values, and innovative efforts to support employees, which were validated against employee survey responses.

In PulteGroup’s Great Place to Work survey, 92% of employees said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. PulteGroup’s employee survey results also demonstrated:

98% of employees said they are treated fairly, regardless of race or sexual orientation.

97% of employees said they felt welcome when they joined the company.

95% of employees said management is honest and ethical in their business practices.

94% of employees are proud to tell others they work at PulteGroup.

"It’s in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most.”

"Fortune is pleased to have collaborated once again with Great Place To Work to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "We congratulate all the organizations included in this year’s ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty.”

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place To Work, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005772/en/