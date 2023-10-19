In its tenth year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans and their families, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has delivered its 80th home in Houston, Texas. The milestone home was awarded to U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant and Bronze Star recipient Jonathan Olds in Pulte Homes’ Mavera community in Conroe.

PulteGroup’s 80th Built to Honor® Home Awarded to U.S. Air Force Veteran in Houston (Photo: Business Wire)

"Staff Sergeant Olds honorably served our country, and it was our privilege to build this home for him and his family as they embark on the next chapter of their lives in Houston,” said Lindy Oliva, Houston division president of PulteGroup. "This home is not just a significant milestone for our Built to Honor program, but the long-held dream of homeownership has finally become a reality for the Olds family.”

During a special dedication ceremony, Staff Sergeant Olds and his family were welcomed to their new home by PulteGroup employees, local dignitaries, military organizations, and community members. After the Caney Creek High School Honor Guard presented colors, a presentation was led by Lindy Oliva, Division President for PulteGroup’s Houston operations, and Casey Kinser, Executive Vice President for Military Warriors, and the home was unveiled with a celebratory ribbon cutting. Built specifically for the Olds family, the single-story, 2,028 sq. ft. home was complete with furnishings designed to their taste by Pulte Interiors, including personalized bedrooms for their four children.

"As we celebrate the 80th home of PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program, we are humbled by the lives that have been changed over the last 10 years. These homes represent a foundation on which veterans and their families can build the next stage of their lives, and it is inspiring to see what they have accomplished since becoming homeowners,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "We proudly welcome Staff Sergeant Olds to this esteemed group and look forward to seeing him and his family flourish in their new home.”

The Olds family home was awarded in partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation, a national non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. In addition to being the Company’s 80th Built to Honor home, it is the ninth home dedicated by its Houston division.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jonathan Olds

Staff Sergeant Olds joined the U.S. Air Force in 2006 during his senior year of high school. As a Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC), he was responsible for calling in air strikes and close air support for Army infantry platoons. After nearly nine years of service and completing three deployments, he was medically retired in January 2015.

For his service and valor, Staff Sergeant Olds is the recipient of the Bronze Star, Purple Heart with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal, Army Combat Action Badge, and numerous other medals and ribbons.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated over 80 homes, gifting more than $35 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

