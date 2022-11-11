PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Dedicating 75th Mortgage-Free Home on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, national homebuilder PulteGroup will dedicate its milestone 75th mortgage-free home through its Built to Honor® program, which supports wounded veterans and their families by providing mortgage-free homes. On Friday, the Company will present United States Army Sergeant David Speights with the keys to his brand-new home at Pulte’s Whitewing Trails community in Princeton, Texas.

On Veterans Day, PulteGroup will present U.S. Army Sergeant David Speights with the keys to his brand-new home in Dallas, Texas.

"It is an honor and privilege to gift this home to one of our nation’s heroes as an expression of our gratitude for his service to our country, and is especially meaningful on Veterans Day,” said Bryan Swindell, President of PulteGroup’s Dallas division. "We are proud to welcome Sergeant Speights and his family to their new home, and hope it will be a source of joy, comfort and a place to create wonderful memories together.”

After being surprised with the life-changing news that they were selected to receive a new home in April, and breaking ground in May, Sergeant Speights and his family will see their completed 4-bedroom, two-story home for the very first time at the dedication event. They last saw the home during its framing stage in July for Notes of Love, a special event where messages of gratitude and well wishes were written inside the walls by PulteGroup employees, trade partners and community members for the Speights family.

The home will be delivered in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes®, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans. This is the sixth Built to Honor home built in the Dallas area.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 70 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

