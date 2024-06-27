Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 15:32:41

Purple Biotech Announces Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of CM24 In Combination With Nivolumab

(RTTNews) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) Thursday announced additional positive interim data from its open label, multicenter Phase 2 study of CM24, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor Nivolumab and standard of care chemotherapy, in second-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

New data suggests that baseline serum myeloperoxidase or MPO levels may be a predictive biomarker for survival in the CM24+Nivolumab + Nal-IRI/5FU/LV arm.

CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein responsible for tumor immune evasion and poor tumor response and/or resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Interim results demonstrated a 26 percent reduction in risk of death and a 28 percent risk reduction in progression or death in previously-treated patients treated with CM24+nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV vs. Nal-IRI/5FU/LV chemotherapy alone.

Median overall survival was prolonged by 2.1 months and median progression-free survival was extended by 1.9 months in the CM24+nivolumab+Nal-IRI/5FU/LV regimen vs. SoC.

This interim biomarker analysis comparing the experimental and control arms suggests measured baseline serum MPO as a potential clinical outcome biomarker for CM24-nivolumab therapy.

