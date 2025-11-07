10x Genomic a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPQJ / ISIN: US88025U1097
|
07.11.2025 05:23:03
Q3 Results Spark After-Hours Surge In GMED, TNDM, ICUI, ORGO, SKIN, TXG
(RTTNews) - A wave of earnings releases and revised 2025 guidance triggered strong after-hours gains across several healthcare and life sciences stocks on Thursday.
Globus Medical (GMED) surged 24.37% to $76.75 after hours, following a third-quarter report that showed GAAP net income of $119.0 million, or $0.88 per share. Non-GAAP EPS rose 42.6% year-over-year to $1.18, while worldwide net sales reached $769.0 million, up 22.9%.
The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $2.86-$2.90 billion, up from the prior range of $2.80-$2.90 billion. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was also lifted to $3.75-$3.85, from $3.00-$3.30. Globus now expects its Nevro acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2025.
Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) rebounded 20.03% to $16.00 in after-hours trading, reversing a 9.13% decline during the regular session. The company narrowed its GAAP net loss to $21.2 million in Q3, compared to $23.3 million a year earlier. Worldwide sales rose to $249.3 million, with international revenue contributing $73.6 million.
Tandem reaffirmed its 2025 sales guidance of about $1.0 billion, including $700 million from the U.S. and $300 million internationally. The company noted a $10 million headwind tied to its transition toward direct commercial operations in select markets in 2026.
Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) climbed 19.28% to $4.64 overnight, after reporting Q3 net income of $21.6 million, or $0.11 per share, up from $12.3 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income rose to $23.2 million, while net product revenue increased 30.6% to $150.5 million.
For full-year 2025, the company now expects net product revenue between $500.0 million and $525.0 million, with net income projected between $8.6 million and $25.4 million. Adjusted net income is forecasted to range from $21.5 million to $38.4 million.
Beauty Health Company (SKIN) rose 15.50% to $1.49 overnight, recovering from a 12.24% drop earlier in the day. The company reported a Q3 net loss of $11.0 million, an improvement from $18.3 million in the prior year. Net sales declined 10.3% to $70.7 million, driven by lower delivery system and consumables revenue.
Beauty Health updated its full-year 2025 sales guidance to a range of $293 million to $300 million.
ICU Medical (ICUI) gained 14.14% to $148.00 after hours, building on a 1.80% regular-session advance. The company narrowed its Q3 GAAP net loss to $3.4 million, or $0.14 per share, from $33.0 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS rose to $2.03 from $1.59. Revenue declined to $537.0 million from $589.1 million.
ICU Medical revised its 2025 guidance, now expecting GAAP net loss between $8 million and breakeven, and adjusted EPS between $7.35 and $7.65. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from $395 million to $405 million.
10x Genomics (TXG) advanced 8.92% to $14.16 overnight, recovering from a 3.63% decline earlier in the day. The company reported a Q3 net loss of $27.5 million, narrowing from $35.8 million a year earlier. Revenue declined 2% to $149.0 million, primarily due to lower instrument sales.
For Q4, 10x Genomics expects revenue between $154 million and $158 million, representing a 6% year-over-year decline and 5% sequential growth at the midpoint.
