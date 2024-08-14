Quadient Recognized as a Major Player for First Time in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket and Small Businesses

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been named a Major Player for the first time in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52378624, July 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52378824, July 2024).

IDC MarketScape is a premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of information and communication technology (ICT) vendors for a wide range of technology markets. The evaluation was based on a rigorous methodology and framework that compares solution offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors for technology providers in the accounts payable (AP) automation software market.

Quadient’s cloud-based application Quadient AP automates end-to-end AP processes for finance teams, reducing costs thanks to AI-powered data entry, providing visibility into AP spend, mitigating risks and automating approval workflows. The solution is part of Quadient’s Digital automation platform, which offers a suite of financial and document automation tools, including AP and accounts receivable (AR), as well as customer communications management (CCM).

"Quadient's multi-entity management is built specifically for businesses with complex organizational structures,” said IDC Research Director Kevin Permenter. "Their platform's ability to manage multiple entities from a single screen will be well-received for industries like property management and hospitality, as well as high-growth companies. As they expand globally, Quadient remains deeply committed to delivering efficiency and adaptability.”

"We are excited to be recognized as a Major Player for the first time in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for midmarket and small businesses 2024 vendor assessments. We believe this is a confirmation of our growing capabilities in cloud solutions for financial teams,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital Automation for Quadient. "Quadient’s Digital automation platform addresses many of today’s pain points for businesses of all sizes across industries, including the pressure to digitize and automate processes, increase data security and compliance, heighten control over outgoing and incoming payments and provide an excellent customer experience. We believe this recognition in the AP market confirms our strategic decision to focus on streamlining processes that are critical for today’s businesses’ transformation and growth journey.”

Quadient has also been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment – Dynamic Delivery of Multi-channel Personalized Experiences (doc #US48167722, June 2022), and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Midmarket 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47032320, December 2020) .

For complimentary access to the latest report, visit www.quadient.com/en/resources/IDC-marketscape-worldwide-accounts-payable-automation-small-business.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About IDC MarketScape®:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

