Quadient S.A. - 2023 dividend payment timeline

Quadient – 2023 dividend payment timeline

Paris, 27 June 2024,

Quadient Annual General Meeting, held on 14 June 2024, approved the amount of dividends for financial year 2023.

The amount of dividends is €0.65 per share and will be paid in cash, in one instalment, on 7 August 2024.

The dividend payment timeline will be as follows:

Ex-dividend: 5 August 2024;

5 August 2024; Record date: 6 August 2024;

6 August 2024; Payment date: 7 August 2024.





***

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform provider powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)6 42 37 54 17 /+33 (0)6 14 08 29 81

isabelle.laurent@omnicomprgroup.com

fabrice.baron@ omnicomprgroup.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Attachment