Quadient surpasses €200 million in Software Annual Recurring Revenue at the end of the third quarter 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has reached a significant milestone as its Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a forward-looking indicator of future subscription revenue, surpassed €202 million at the end of the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, started on February 1, 2023.

Growth in ARR has been accelerating since 2019 with a change in business model from license to software as a service (SaaS), resulting in the ARR nearly doubling in less than 4 years, and with subscription-related revenue increasing from 50% to 80% of total software revenue over the same period. At the end of the third quarter, Quadient’s software delivered a strong 13.4% annualized organic growth in ARR, demonstrating Quadient’s capacity to continuously outperform the key players in the SaaS software solutions market. The strength of Quadient's cloud-based solutions comes from a differentiated go-to-market approach, with privileged access to 440,000 Quadient customers driving a successful cross-sales strategy and solid sales bookings in Quadient’s main markets, France, Germany, UK and North America.

"Quadient's cloud solutions are delivering substantial growth in ARR, placing us side by side with the most valued software companies in the market,” commented Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "This performance is the result of our continued focus on providing innovative solutions that address key customer challenges in business and financial process automation and digitization, from small to large organizations. Quadient's comprehensive roadmap and vision position us as a key player in cloud-based business solutions. I am proud of the Quadient team's dedication to empowering businesses in their digital transformation journey."

Quadient cloud solutions have been highlighted in independent management consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix, listing Quadient as a Leader in the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and CCM markets on a regular basis. Quadient’s leadership has also been recently evidenced by the solid 15th position maintained in this year’s Top 250 ranking of French software companies.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

