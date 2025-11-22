Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
22.11.2025 18:00:00
Quantum Computing Stocks: How the Quantum Computing Players Stack Up by Patents (Yes, Nvidia Has Such Patents)
Quantum computers promise to be able to solve problems that classical computers either cannot solve or would take many years to solve. While classical computers use binary bits (ones and zeros) to store and process data, quantum computers can encode much more data at once using quantum bits, or qubits, in superposition. There is a good reason many investors are eager to invest in this emerging technology. The global quantum computing market for hardware and software is projected to reach $90 billion to $170 billion by 2040, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). This market was valued at approximately $1.4 billion in 2024, according to Grandview Research. So, BCG's estimate corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30% to 35%. Much of this growth is likely to occur in the backend of the period provided. Quantum computing is in its early stages, and several issues need to be addressed before it becomes a practical technology for solving problems efficiently.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
