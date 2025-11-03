Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
03.11.2025 09:51:00
Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Can Plunge Up to 58%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts
If you think artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been hot in 2025, you haven't been paying close enough attention to the investor hype surrounding the rise of quantum computing.Over the trailing year, ended Oct. 30, shares of quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have respectively gained 262%, 2,810%, 3,060%, and 1,130%. Rallies of this magnitude tend to inspire the fear of missing out (FOMO) in retail investors.But while the quantum computing revolution offers plenty of intrigue on paper, select Wall Street analysts have taken a different approach with these pure-play stocks. If their price target prognostications prove accurate, these clear-as-day winners could lose up to 58% of their respective value over the coming year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|D-Wave Quantum
|28,04
|-3,04%
|IonQ
|48,00
|-5,14%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|14,60
|-5,07%
|Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
|33,51
|-2,73%
