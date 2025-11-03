Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
03.11.2025 09:51:00

Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Can Plunge Up to 58%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

If you think artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been hot in 2025, you haven't been paying close enough attention to the investor hype surrounding the rise of quantum computing.Over the trailing year, ended Oct. 30, shares of quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have respectively gained 262%, 2,810%, 3,060%, and 1,130%. Rallies of this magnitude tend to inspire the fear of missing out (FOMO) in retail investors.But while the quantum computing revolution offers plenty of intrigue on paper, select Wall Street analysts have taken a different approach with these pure-play stocks. If their price target prognostications prove accurate, these clear-as-day winners could lose up to 58% of their respective value over the coming year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

D-Wave Quantum 28,04 -3,04% D-Wave Quantum
IonQ 48,00 -5,14% IonQ
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 14,60 -5,07% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 33,51 -2,73% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street niedriger -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An der Wall Street kommt es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen