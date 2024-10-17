17.10.2024 23:21:00

Quantum-Si Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si,” "QSI” or the "Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Quantum-Si’s Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 385,983 restricted stock units ("RSUs”) to five new employees under the Company’s previously adopted Quantum-Si Incorporated 2023 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the "2023 Inducement Plan”). The RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Quantum-Si in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2023 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Quantum-Si (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Quantum-Si, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The RSUs will vest as to 25% on December 20, 2025, with the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Quantum-Si on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Plan and RSU agreements covering the grants.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

