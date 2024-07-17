17.07.2024 22:05:00

Quantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si,” "QSI” or the "Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum-Si Incorporated Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum-Si Incorporated Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quantum-Si Incorporated Registered Shs -A- 1,11 -4,31% Quantum-Si Incorporated Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer - Dow knackt erneut Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag an, wohingegen die deutsche Börsen Verluste verbuchte. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen