17.07.2024 22:05:00
Quantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024
Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si,” "QSI” or the "Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.
Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
24.04.24
