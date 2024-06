Quarkus Java framework adds dev extensions for observability

Quarkus 3.11, the latest version of the Red Hat-sponsored Kubernetes-native Java framework, has been released. The update introduces dev extensions for observability and an experimental WebSockets extension.Quarkus 3.11 was announced May 29. Developers can update by using the latest version of the Quarkus CLI and running quarkus update.Discussing the dev extensions for observability in a blog post, Red Hat software engineer Guillaume Smet noted efforts have been made to simplify the setup of development resources for observability, including resources for Grafana, Jaeger, OTel, and VictoriaMetrics. These can be used in contexts including reusable dev services, simple start/stop dev services, and the single/plain per QuarkusTestResource dev service.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel